Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 12,800 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.