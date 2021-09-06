Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,000 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.16. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

