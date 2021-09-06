Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $738,227.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,892,778.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,085 shares of company stock worth $14,693,938. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

