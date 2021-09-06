Harvest Finance Price Hits $251.92 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $156.20 million and approximately $43.01 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $251.92 or 0.00487767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

