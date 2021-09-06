HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.