HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.05 billion and the highest is $14.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $57.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $57.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.95 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $257.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

