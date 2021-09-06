Head-To-Head Comparison: ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) versus Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and Vocera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A Vocera Communications $198.42 million 8.73 -$9.66 million ($0.06) -831.50

ALR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vocera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94% Vocera Communications -2.62% 2.72% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ALR Technologies and Vocera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vocera Communications 1 3 8 0 2.58

Vocera Communications has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats ALR Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries. The company was founded by Robert E. Shostak, Paul Barsley, and Randy Nielsen on February 16, 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

