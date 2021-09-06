Head-To-Head Comparison: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its stock price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 2.48 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -6.14 Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.47 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -32.89

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centennial Resource Development and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00 Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus price target of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $35.74, suggesting a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54% Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Centennial Resource Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.