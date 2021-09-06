Head to Head Review: Agora (NASDAQ:API) vs. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Agora has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agora and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 5 0 3.00 Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Agora presently has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.71%. Domo has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than Domo.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -26.72% -5.06% -4.64% Domo -35.21% N/A -40.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agora and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $133.56 million 26.01 -$3.12 million ($3.02) -10.86 Domo $210.18 million 12.74 -$84.63 million ($2.89) -29.24

Agora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agora beats Domo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

