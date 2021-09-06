Head to Head Review: Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.72 $3.25 million N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.46 $7.52 billion $6.36 30.11

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Valley Bank and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $186.23, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

