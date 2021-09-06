Head-To-Head Survey: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PolarityTE alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for PolarityTE and Tscan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 154.30%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Tscan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -266.25% -103.16% -56.19% Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Tscan Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 5.69 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.62 Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tscan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tscan Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.