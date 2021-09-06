HealthEquity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthEquity stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

