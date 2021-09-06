Hedget Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $4.46 or 0.00008474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $357,297.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00144022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00771935 BTC.

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

