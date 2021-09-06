Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.87. 743,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

