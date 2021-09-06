Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.10 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $137.25. 12,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.05 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

