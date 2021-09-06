Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $37.60 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average is $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

