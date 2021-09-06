Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 26,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.