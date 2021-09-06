Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

