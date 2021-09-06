Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

