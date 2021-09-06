HempCoin (THC) Price Up 13.6% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $963.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,784.44 or 0.99914667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00078591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001563 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,290,145 coins and its circulating supply is 263,154,995 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.