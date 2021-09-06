Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.87. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

