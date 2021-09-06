Heritage Trust Co Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 150,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

