Heritage Trust Co Purchases 5,124 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,818,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

