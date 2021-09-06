Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,857. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

