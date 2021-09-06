Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $610.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,559. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

