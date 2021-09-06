Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 21st

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $98.96 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

