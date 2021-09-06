HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $167.60 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

