HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 52,165 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,871,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

