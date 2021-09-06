HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.