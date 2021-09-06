HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.08 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

