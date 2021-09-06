HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.70 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

