HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 6.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN opened at $32.83 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.