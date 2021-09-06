HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 20,854 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,963,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.83 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

