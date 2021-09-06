Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HKMPF. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$34.30 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

