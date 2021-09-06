Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

