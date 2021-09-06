Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 98,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $7,295,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,156,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

