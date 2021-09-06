Holderness Investments Co. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 989,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,169. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.