Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.30. 5,351,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,645. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

