HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

HomeServe (LON:HSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

HSV stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 991.50 ($12.95). 190,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 950.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.36. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04). The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders have bought a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 over the last ninety days.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

