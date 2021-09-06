Homrich & Berg Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average of $386.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.55.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

