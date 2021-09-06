Homrich & Berg Has $1.69 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Square were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $269.74 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

