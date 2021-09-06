Homrich & Berg Has $2.45 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.34 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

