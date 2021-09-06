Homrich & Berg Has $2.67 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

