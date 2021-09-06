Homrich & Berg Purchases 19,183 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.05% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,469,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,944,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,496. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCC stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

