Homrich & Berg Purchases 971 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

