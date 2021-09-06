Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 46.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,211,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $57,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.81 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

