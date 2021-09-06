HSBC Begins Coverage on Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTC SNOTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Sinotrans has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
Sinotrans Company Profile
