HSBC Begins Coverage on Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC SNOTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Sinotrans has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Sinotrans Company Profile

Sinotrans Ltd. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Freight Forwarding, Logistics, Storage and Terminal Services, Logistics Equipment Leasing, and Other Services. The Freight Forwarding segment arranges transportation of goods to designated consignees at other locations within specified time limits, including the shipping agency services to shipping companies related to the freight forwarding services.

