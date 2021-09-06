Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAN. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 96.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,306 shares of company stock worth $578,407. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.