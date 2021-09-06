Hudock Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

