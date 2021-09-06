Hudock Inc. Invests $35,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.